Maharashtra declares January 15 public holiday for civic polls

The Maharashtra government has declared 15 January 2026 as a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act to facilitate voting in the upcoming civic body elections across the state.

The holiday will apply to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts governed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The order has been issued under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, with powers delegated to the state through a 1968 Ministry of Home Affairs notification.

Elections to the BMC and 28 other civic bodies will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. Voting in Mumbai will take place from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm across all 227 wards. A majority in the BMC requires 114 seats.