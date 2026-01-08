Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 102.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 102.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 37.57% to Rs 63.06 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 102.26% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.57% to Rs 63.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales63.0645.84 38 OPM %19.8517.15 -PBDT18.1310.54 72 PBT16.128.36 93 NP12.526.19 102

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

