Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 January 2026.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 January 2026.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd lost 10.88% to Rs 1444 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3457 shares in the past one month.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 993.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12934 shares in the past one month. Gokaldas Exports Ltd crashed 9.03% to Rs 622.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11240 shares in the past one month. Avanti Feeds Ltd dropped 8.40% to Rs 812. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64997 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47542 shares in the past one month.