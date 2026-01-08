Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Yasho Industries Ltd, N K Industries Ltd and Goyal Aluminiums Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 January 2026.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd tumbled 11.13% to Rs 32.67 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 84546 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53611 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd crashed 11.12% to Rs 33.88. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19934 shares in the past one month.

Yasho Industries Ltd lost 11.01% to Rs 1175.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 718 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd slipped 9.94% to Rs 61.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62 shares in the past one month.

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd pared 9.82% to Rs 8.82. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

