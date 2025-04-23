Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPSL spurts after securing Rs 1,116-cr orders

RPSL spurts after securing Rs 1,116-cr orders

Apr 23 2025
Rajesh Power Services (RPSL) surged 15.92% to Rs 1,225.50 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,116 crore from a mix of government and institutional customers.

The project involves a turnkey contract in Gujarat for the supply, installation, and commissioning of 11/22 kV HT underground and overhead networks, 220/66 kV GIS/AIS substations, and 132 kV/66 kV underground cables, aimed at strengthening the states power infrastructure.

The order, valued at Rs 1,116 crore, is expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months. Rajesh Power Services' current market capitalization on the BSE stands at Rs 2,124.87 crore.

Rajesh Power Services (RPSL) provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries.

On full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 285.5% to Rs 26.02 crore on 37.5% jump in net sales to Rs 284.97 crore in FY25 over FY24.

