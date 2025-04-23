Choice Intl hits record high after Q4 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Choice International rallied 7.34% to Rs 603.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.85% to Rs 53.51 crore on 17.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 253 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 33.97% to Rs 73.94 crore in Q4 Fy25 as compared with Rs 55.19 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 98 crore, registering the growth of 42% in Q4 FY25, as compared with Rs 69 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin was at 38.54% in Q4 FY25 as against 32.05% in Q4 FY24.

In the company's broking business, number of demat accounts stood at 10,86,000 in Q4 FY25, up 28% YoY. AUM for stock broking was at Rs 41,100 crore, registering the growth of 16% YoY , while AUM for wealth products stood at Rs 5,577 crore, up 793% YoY.

Under the companys insurance broking business, insurance premium generated stood at Rs 93 crore, registering the growth of 49% YoY. The number of policies sold stood at 52,317 in Q4 FY25, up 259% YoY.

In Q4 FY25, total loan book for NBFC segment stood at Rs 768 crore, retail loan book surged 105% YoY to Rs 629 crore. Net Non-Performing assets (NNPA) was 0.83% as on 31st March, 2025.

In advisory business, order book stood at Rs 501 crore in Q4 FY25.

On financial year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.35% to Rs 162.71 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 130.85 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose 21.25% YoY to Rs 910.38 crore in FY25.

Kamal Poddar, managing director, Choice International, said, The broking and distribution business, contributing 62% to our total revenue, registered a YoY growth of 2%, generating Rs 129 crore in revenue during Q4 FY25. Our insurance broking business continues to build strong momentum, underpinned by a customer-centric approach. In Q4 FY25, Choice Insurance Broking reported a premium of Rs 93 crore, marking a solid 49% YoY growth. Our NBFC business, contributing 12% to total revenue, is gaining strong traction with a loan book of Rs 768 crore, including Rs 629 crore from retail lending. Rising credit demand in Tier Il and 1II cities, coupled with a focus on retail loans and the digital push via the Choice Money app, has driven operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Choice Consultancy, the cornerstone of our Advisory business and contributor of 26% to total revenues, holds a strong order book of Rs 501 crore. Our focus on impactful grassroot-level government projects has driven successful execution and a steady flow of new mandates.

During the quarter, Choice Group acquired Arete Capital Services Pvt. Ltd., which boosted its AUM from Rs 1,090 crore to Rs 5,577 crore. This strategic acquisition enhances Choice Broking's position in wealth management and investment advisory, expanding its capabilities to better serve HNIs and institutional clients.

As we close the year on a strong note, our commitment at Choice International remains unwavering: to empower communities through tailored financial solutions that deliver consistent returns while prudently managing risk.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Choice Group is a decade old organization, engaged in providing diversified services on finance, engineering and consulting activities. It has its membership and registration with SEBI, RBI, NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, AMFI and depository participant with CDSL & NSDL.

The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 606.20 in intraday today.

