Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit declines 37.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 1150.98 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Seamless declined 37.41% to Rs 129.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 206.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 1150.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1222.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1150.981222.94 -6 OPM %10.3319.23 -PBDT182.78262.02 -30 PBT157.77227.60 -31 NP129.27206.55 -37
