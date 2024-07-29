Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit declines 37.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 1150.98 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless declined 37.41% to Rs 129.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 206.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 1150.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1222.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1150.981222.9410.3319.23182.78262.02157.77227.60129.27206.55

