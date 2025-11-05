Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit declines 52.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.81% to Rs 41.91 crore

Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion declined 52.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.81% to Rs 41.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.41.9144.034.033.131.050.910.230.290.120.25

