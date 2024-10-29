Maharashtra Seamless rises as PAT jumps 70% YoY in Q2 FY25

Maharashtra Seamless added 2.02% to Rs 596.05 after the iron & steel producer reported 70.25% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.08 crore on a 12.24% rise in net sales to Rs 1,291.81 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

On year on year basis, the companys net profit decreased 12.13% and revenue from operations declined 15.85% in September 2024 quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 291.81 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, up 84.96% QoQ while down 11.89% YoY.

For Q2 FY25, EBITDA improved 83.33% QoQ while declined 30.63% YoY to Rs 231 crore in September 2024 quarter.

EBIDTA margin was at 18% in Q2 FY25 as against 11% in Q1 FY25 and compared with 22% posted in Q2 FY24.

Maharashtra Seamless manufactures carbon and alloy steel seamless pipes, ERW (Electrical Resistance Welding) steel and castings pipes. The company also owns a wind power mill.

