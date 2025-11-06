RateGain completes acquisition of Sojern

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the completion of its acquisition of Sojern, the leading AI-powered marketing platform built for hospitality. The transaction brings together two complementary forces in travel technology, RateGain's expertise in Martech, revenue optimization and distribution with Sojern's demand generation and traveler engagement capabilities, to create one of the most comprehensive AI-powered growth platforms, serving 13,000 customers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

The combination positions RateGain among the top global travel technology providers by revenue and customer reach. Together, the companies will enable travel and hospitality brands to connect marketing, distribution, and revenue decisions through a an AI-driven platform enhancing multichannel demand generation for accurate targeting, pricing intelligence, and traveler engagement at scale.