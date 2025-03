Mahaveer Finance India standalone net profit rises 98.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.14% to Rs 44.27 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Finance India rose 98.53% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.14% to Rs 44.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.44.2732.2869.2164.416.374.895.684.585.422.73

