Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 8.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.91% to Rs 235.36 crore

Net profit of Maheshwari Logistics declined 8.53% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.91% to Rs 235.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 276.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.235.36276.598.314.6610.157.695.764.752.682.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News