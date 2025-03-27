Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags contract for supplying micro irrigation systems

Mahindra EPC Irrigation announced that it has received an order worth Rs 13.12 crore from the Office of the Assistant Engineer for the supply of micro-irrigation systems under a community micro-irrigation project.

The project involves the supply of micro-irrigation systems for approximately 2,625 hectares (ha), and it is to be executed within twelve months.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of micro irrigation systems, viz., drip and sprinklers, agricultural pumps, greenhouses, and landscape products.

The company's consolidated net profit climbed 280.6% to Rs 6.35 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1.67 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 1.4% year on year to Rs 81.45 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Mahindra EPC Irrigation shed 0.75% to Rs 118.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News