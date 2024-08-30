Mahindra Group to collaborate with Sentrycs on developing anti-drone technology

Mahindra Group and Sentrycs have signed a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for developing and providing 'differentiated Anti-Drone Solutions' in India, for civilian and military applications.

The MoU relates to the 'Anti-Drone Systems' technology space and will focus on the Transfer of Technology (TOT) and manufacturing of radio frequency-based counter-drone solutions under the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative. The 'differentiated anti-drone solution' is an autonomous and integrated system with a command and control (C2) module, and enables detection, tracking, identification and mitigation of incoming drones.

In addition, the system can monitor drone flight paths, identify their specific models, unique serial numbers, and their IDs. This capability allows for precise differentiation between friendly and hostile drones. In cases where a drone is classified as a threat, the system can autonomously take control and ensure it lands safely in a predefined zone resulting in no collateral damage. The system can be deployed for protection of critical infrastructure in urban areas or as an integral part of a broader multi-layered 'anti-drone solutions' for military applications.