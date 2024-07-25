Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit rises 3172.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India consolidated net profit rises 3172.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 652.86 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India rose 3172.22% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 652.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 614.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales652.86614.31 6 OPM %16.0513.66 -PBDT102.7089.97 14 PBT14.048.71 61 NP5.890.18 3172

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google Maps announces India-focused features, including flyover callouts

LIVE: Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha in excise policy scam

Stock Market Highlights, July 25: Nifty holds 24,400 amid F&O expiry; Axis Bank falls 5%, TaMo up 6%

Pvt sector owns over 52% of installed power generation capacity of 446GW

Aviation minister promises probe into allegations of abrupt air fare hike

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story