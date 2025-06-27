Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares may open higher on positive global cues

Shares may open higher on positive global cues

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 31.50 points higher in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 12,594.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 195.23 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 7896.54 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian shares edged higher on Friday, mirroring Wall Street's upbeat mood after White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt played down the looming tariff deadlines that had been keeping investors on edge.

All eyes are on July 8, when the so-called "liberation day" tariffs are scheduled to kick in following a 90-day pause. The following day, July 9, marks the cutoff for a potential EU deal that could avert a hefty 50% tariff hike.

In Japan, fresh inflation data from Tokyo offered a mild surprise. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, rose 3.1% year-on-year in June, cooler than the 3.6% reading in May, hinting at easing price pressures.

Back in the U.S., the S&P 500 closed just shy of a record high, jumping 0.8%. The Nasdaq climbed 0.97%, while the Dow followed closely with a 0.94% gain. Investors shrugged off economic headwinds ranging from tariff spats to sticky inflation and shaky geopolitics.

A temporary calm in the Middle East also helped sentiment. The truce between Israel and Iran, brokered by former President Trump, held firm through Thursday. Trump has indicated fresh talks with Iran are on the cards, potentially aimed at curbing its nuclear ambitions.

The U.S. economy hit a speed bump -- GDP contracted at an annualized rate of 0.5% in Q1, marking the first dip since 2022. At the same time, weekly jobless claims dropped by 10,000, though economists caution the unemployment rate could inch up in June as job seekers face a tighter market.

In tech, NVIDIA continued its meteoric rise, hitting new all-time highs. The stock has surged nearly 40% since April's tariff turbulence sparked a brief sell-off.

Micron Technology also lit up the chip sector, with upbeat Q2 earnings and guidance that sailed past analyst expectations.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks extended their winning streak for a third straight session, closing with solid gains on the back of firm global cues and hopes of de-escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict. The monthly F&O expiry added to the action, with benchmarks logging a strong upmove of over 1%. After a steady start, the indices traded sideways in the first half but saw momentum build up in the latter part of the day, fueled by buying in heavyweight stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 1,000.36 points or 1.21% to 83,755.87. The Nifty 50 index surged 304.25 points or 1.21% to 25,549. In the three consecutive sessions, the Sensex advanced 2.27% while the Nifty rose 2.31%.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

