Power Mech Projects has received orders worth Rs 658.57 crore. These include:

- Construction of Upper Burhner Project Dam and Pressurised pipe irrigation network from Madhya Pradesh Water resources department, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh for Rs. 541.62 crore.

- Boiler and ESP Package for Overhaul including spares of 2x125 MW Akrimota Thermal Power Station of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation for Rs. 116.95 crore.

