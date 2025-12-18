Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen weakens near 156 as markets await BoJ signals

Yen weakens near 156 as markets await BoJ signals

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The yen slipped toward 156 per dollar as investors stayed cautious ahead of major policy cues from Japan and the US. Attention is centered on the Bank of Japans two-day meeting, where a 25 basis point rate hike to 0.75% is widely expected, driven by persistent food price inflation keeping overall inflation above the 2% target. Markets will closely follow Governor Kazuo Uedas remarks for hints on whether rates could rise toward 1% by July next year. Meanwhile, the currency faced additional pressure from renewed worries over Japans fiscal health after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated plans for proactive fiscal spending to support growth and tax revenues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

