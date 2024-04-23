Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 14.01% to Rs 1450.76 crore

Net Loss of Mahindra Logistics reported to Rs 12.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 1450.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1272.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 26.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 5505.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5128.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1450.761272.51 14 5505.975128.29 7 OPM %3.905.01 -4.165.07 - PBDT42.0650.62 -17 178.78224.04 -20 PBT-9.22-4.63 -99 -30.2134.54 PL NP-12.85-0.82 -1467 -54.7426.28 PL

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

