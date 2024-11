Mahindra & Mahindra announced its production, sales and export figures for month of October 2024.

Production stood at 88,250 units in October 2024 compared to 78,889 units in October 2023.

Sales were 93,142 units in October 2024 compared to 78,825 units in October 2023.

Exports were 3506 units in October 2024 compared to 1,854 units in October 2023.

