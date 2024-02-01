Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales decline 4% in Jan'24

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:45 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra reported total sales of 61,934 units in month of January 2024 compared to 64,335 units in January 2023, recording a decline of 4%.

Total domestic sales of 60,188 units in January 2024 comprised of passenger vehicle sales of 43,068 units (higher by 30% on YoY basis) and commercial vehicle sales of 29,130 units (higher by 3% on YoY basis).

Exports declined 42% to 1746 units.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, In January, we sold a total of 43,068 SUVs, a healthy 31% growth and total 73,944 vehicle, a 15% growth over last year. We began the year with the launch of 2024 XUV700, with a whole host of new features, that elevates comfort, tech and sophistication to the next level. Honouring the spirit of Viksit Bharat' this Republic Day, we flagged off the Drivers of Change initiative that honours women achievers across various fields and highlight their role as a driving force in India's progression towards an advanced and inclusive society.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

