Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 5.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings declined 5.05% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 38.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.12% to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 102.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

38.4438.79102.1193.738.648.078.578.322.852.567.275.292.522.286.104.281.881.984.553.47

