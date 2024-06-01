Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 5.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 5.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024
Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 38.44 crore

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings declined 5.05% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 38.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.12% to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 102.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales38.4438.79 -1 102.1193.73 9 OPM %8.648.07 -8.578.32 - PBDT2.852.56 11 7.275.29 37 PBT2.522.28 11 6.104.28 43 NP1.881.98 -5 4.553.47 31

First Published: Jun 01 2024

