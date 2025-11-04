Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 15.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.75% to Rs 45885.40 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 15.85% to Rs 3673.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3170.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.75% to Rs 45885.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37689.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45885.4037689.0419.4618.937726.826041.956057.934739.963673.323170.72

