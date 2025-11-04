Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 9.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.14% to Rs 389.41 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 9.52% to Rs 42.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.14% to Rs 389.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 414.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.389.41414.8918.0317.7277.3082.3459.1164.3342.9447.46

