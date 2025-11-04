Hyundai Motor India unveils the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line

Hyundai Motor India marked a significant milestone with the global debut of the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line, redefining the compact SUV segment with a bold new design, advanced technology and exhilarating performance.

Speaking at the launch, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India, said At HMIL, our commitment to India runs deep. We have recently announced an investment of over INR 45,000 crores, reaffirming our long-term vision for this vibrant market. The all-new Hyundai VENUE marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter and it is the first product to roll out from our state-of-the-art Pune manufacturing plant and the first among the 26 products we plan to introduce by 2030. The launch of the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line represents a significant milestone in our journey of automotive excellence.