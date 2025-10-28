Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 1.23%

Nifty Metal index ended up 1.23% at 10596.2 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel Ltd jumped 3.79%, JSW Steel Ltd rose 2.92% and Tata Steel Ltd added 2.92%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 6.56% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.21% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.11% to close at 25936.2 while the SENSEX has declined 0.18% to close at 84628.16 today.

