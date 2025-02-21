Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zensar Technologies announces change in senior management

Zensar Technologies announces change in senior management

Image
Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 01 April 2025

The Board of Zensar Technologies at its meeting held on 20 February 2025 has approved the appointment of Kaushik Chatterjee, as Senior Vice President and Head Africa (Senior management personnel) of the Company effective from 01 April 2025. The Board also approved the appointment of Anshul Srivastav, as Senior Vice President and Head Europe (Senior management personnel) of the Company effective from 01 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vasudhagama Enterprises standalone net profit declines 96.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Stock Alert: CIE Automotive, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, NTPC Green Energy

CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit rises 9.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit rises 0.88% in the December 2024 quarter

CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 1.22% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story