Zensar Technologies announces change in senior management

With effect from 01 April 2025

The Board of Zensar Technologies at its meeting held on 20 February 2025 has approved the appointment of Kaushik Chatterjee, as Senior Vice President and Head Africa (Senior management personnel) of the Company effective from 01 April 2025. The Board also approved the appointment of Anshul Srivastav, as Senior Vice President and Head Europe (Senior management personnel) of the Company effective from 01 April 2025.

