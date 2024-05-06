Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2220.3, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 80.25% in last one year as compared to a 23.1% gain in NIFTY and a 65.69% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2220.3, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 22483.8. The Sensex is at 73993.89, up 0.16%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 6.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22541.35, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2229.95, up 1.09% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 80.25% in last one year as compared to a 23.1% gain in NIFTY and a 65.69% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

