Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 50.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 51.55% to Rs 145.28 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 50.53% to Rs 22.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.55% to Rs 145.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.94% to Rs 14.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.70% to Rs 489.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 363.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales145.2895.86 52 489.95363.74 35 OPM %18.8112.29 -16.209.07 - PBDT40.1030.47 32 135.4389.30 52 PBT29.7322.88 30 98.0360.57 62 NP22.5214.96 51 14.3034.00 -58

First Published: May 06 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

