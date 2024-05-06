Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 50.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.55% to Rs 145.28 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 50.53% to Rs 22.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.55% to Rs 145.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.94% to Rs 14.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.70% to Rs 489.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 363.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

145.2895.86489.95363.7418.8112.2916.209.0740.1030.47135.4389.3029.7322.8898.0360.5722.5214.9614.3034.00

