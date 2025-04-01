Mahindra & Mahindra March sales volumes jump 23%

Sell 83,894 units

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved total sales of 83,894 units in month of March 2025 compared to 68,413 units in March 2024, recording a growth of 23%. Total sales include passenger vehicle sales of 48,048 units (up 18% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 31,703 units (up 21% YoY). Exports rose 163% to 4143 units.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 48048 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 18% and overall, 50835 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23951.

The company said, "The company closed the year with 551487 SUVs, the highest ever in its history, with a growth of 20%YoY. We also closed the year with the highest Vahan registrations with 20% growth (1st Apr 2024 to 31st March 2025) helping us to keep our dealer inventory levels within norms.

Some of the other key achievements for the year include being the No1 SUV player and No2 Passenger Vehicle manufacturer by revenue, crossing 50% market share in the LCV<3.5T category and scaling up international operations by 41%YoY. Mahindra also became the only Indian auto company to obtain DJSI Index world leader status this year."

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18% and 83894 total vehicles, a 23% growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever.

