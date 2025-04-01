M&M total sales rises 24% YoY to 83,894 units in March 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra's overall auto sales grew by 22.63% to 83,894 vehicles sold in March 2025 as against 68,413 vehicles sold in March 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, Mahindra & Mahindras (M&M) total auto sales marginally increase 0.23% in March 2025 compared to 83,702 units sold in February 2025.

In the utility vehicles segment, the company sold 48,048 vehicles in the domestic market, registering a growth of 18% YoY and overall, 50,835 vehicles, including exports.

The company sold 1,463 units of commercial vehicles (LCV+MHCV) in March 2025, down 4.44% from 1,531 units sold in March 2024. Three-wheelers (including electric 3Ws) sales grew 46.85% YoY to 7,752 units in March 2025.

Total exports for the month stood at 4,143 vehicles, registering a growth of 163.38% on YoY basis.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18% and 83,894 total vehicles, a 23% growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever.

Further, the company's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) announced that its total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during March 2025 were at 34,934 units, up 34.24% from 26,024 units in March 2024.

Domestic tractor sales grew by 34% to 32,582 units in March 2025, compared to 24,276 units sold in March 2024. Tractor exports advanced 35% to 2,352 units in March 2025, compared to 1,748 units during the same period last year.

Hemant Sikka, president of the farm equipment sector at Mahindra & Mahindra, said, We have sold 32,582 tractors in the domestic market during March 25, a growth of 34% over last year. Harvest season has commenced in the northern regions and is expected to progress smoothly across the country. Delivery momentum picked up in the last week of March on account of festivities, and momentum is expected to continue in Q1 FY26 on expectation of a very good Rabi crop harvest and improved cash flow in the hands of the farmers in the exports market. We have sold 2352 tractors, a growth of 35% over last year.

We have achieved our highest ever tractor sales in F25 with a growth of 12%. This is driven by very strong retail sales across the country and the lowest ever dealer channel inventory.

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The company reported a 19.06% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,964.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,489.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.31% YoY to Rs 30,963.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra shed 0.64% to Rs 2,649.30 on the BSE.

