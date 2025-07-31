Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit declines 29.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.93% to Rs 418.27 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers declined 29.63% to Rs 22.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 418.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 398.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.418.27398.6117.3617.9248.4860.0128.8541.3122.3231.72

