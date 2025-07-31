Paushak standalone net profit rises 16.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.44% to Rs 55.88 crore

Net profit of Paushak rose 16.68% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 55.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.55.8852.0131.9423.1719.6916.1815.6312.4512.0310.31

