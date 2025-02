Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 8.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 5197.91 crore

Net profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India rose 8.68% to Rs 1760.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1620.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 5197.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4609.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5197.914609.8458.1552.132892.092761.532443.862393.541760.931620.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News