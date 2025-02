Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 26.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.95% to Rs 1140.17 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures declined 26.71% to Rs 126.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 172.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 47.95% to Rs 1140.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2190.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1140.172190.3225.4326.36309.00495.71192.51378.48126.68172.85

