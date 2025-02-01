Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 21.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 521.68 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 21.78% to Rs 93.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 521.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 447.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales521.68447.99 16 OPM %27.2925.59 -PBDT148.94122.47 22 PBT126.62103.14 23 NP93.7076.94 22

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

