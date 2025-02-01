Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 21.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 521.68 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 21.78% to Rs 93.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 521.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 447.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.521.68447.9927.2925.59148.94122.47126.62103.1493.7076.94

