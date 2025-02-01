Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 59.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.86% to Rs 29.21 crore

Net Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 59.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 39.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.86% to Rs 29.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.29.2132.05-40.02-14.35-58.11-39.41-58.44-39.67-59.54-39.85

