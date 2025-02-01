Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 59.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales decline 8.86% to Rs 29.21 crore

Net Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 59.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 39.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.86% to Rs 29.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales29.2132.05 -9 OPM %-40.02-14.35 -PBDT-58.11-39.41 -47 PBT-58.44-39.67 -47 NP-59.54-39.85 -49

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

