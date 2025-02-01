Mahindra & Mahindra records 16% jump in Jan auto sales

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved total sales of 85,432 units in month of January 2025 compared to 73,944 units in January 2024, recording a growth of 16%.

Total sales includes domestic sales of 82,028 units (up 14% YoY) and exports of 3,404 units (up 95% YoY).

Domestic sales include passenger vehicle sales of 50,659 units (up 18% YoY) and commercial vehicle & three wheelers sales 31,369 units (up 8% YoY).

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, We began the new year by selling 50659 SUVs, a growth of 18% and 85432 total vehicles, a growth of 16%. Our Electric Origin SUVs, BE6 and XEV 9E garnered a lot of interest at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in New Delhi. We commenced the test drive for these vehicles on the 14th of January and are excited about bringing these vehicles to our customers. Bookings for these vehicles will ommence on 14th February.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News