Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Slides 1.81%

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 8.76% over last one month compared to 2.92% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.18% drop in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd lost 1.81% today to trade at Rs 257.75. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 0.33% to quote at 25345.26. The index is down 2.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 0.8% and Petronet LNG Ltd lost 0.73% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 2.18 % over last one year compared to the 8.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 8.76% over last one month compared to 2.92% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 34222 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.91 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 344.6 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 227 on 04 Jun 2024.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

