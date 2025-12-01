Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announces change in senior management

With effect from 01 January 2026Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announced that Maithreyi Jagannathan, shall cease to be Category leader, Health Care, effective 31 December 2025, pursuant to her resignation.
Tushar Gupta will take over as Category leader- Health Care effective 01 January 2026.
Tushar Gupta is an alumnus from IIM Calcutta, and an engineer by degree from Manipal Institute of Technology. He started his career in P&G in India, as a Brand Manager on Vicks where he was instrumental in raising the bar on brand building and consistently driving business results. After rising the ranks in Vicks India, Tushar Gupta moved to Singapore to lead design for the region Asia, Middle East & Africa.
Currently, Tushar Gupta leads brand design and communication for Vicks and Zzzquil for the APAC region as a Senior Director. Throughout his career at P&G so far, he has built his expertise in healthcare brands and has been instrumental in shaping communication strategies, media investments, and innovation initiatives, resulting in successful launches grounded in consumer insights. He has led the work on strengthening the vectors of superiority on the businesses he has worked on enhancing packaging, elevating digital assets and media quality, and executing with excellence. He is passionate about building great business and balancing well-being needs while doing it.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app