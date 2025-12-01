Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announces change in senior management

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
With effect from 01 January 2026

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announced that Maithreyi Jagannathan, shall cease to be Category leader, Health Care, effective 31 December 2025, pursuant to her resignation.

Tushar Gupta will take over as Category leader- Health Care effective 01 January 2026.

Tushar Gupta is an alumnus from IIM Calcutta, and an engineer by degree from Manipal Institute of Technology. He started his career in P&G in India, as a Brand Manager on Vicks where he was instrumental in raising the bar on brand building and consistently driving business results. After rising the ranks in Vicks India, Tushar Gupta moved to Singapore to lead design for the region Asia, Middle East & Africa.

Currently, Tushar Gupta leads brand design and communication for Vicks and Zzzquil for the APAC region as a Senior Director. Throughout his career at P&G so far, he has built his expertise in healthcare brands and has been instrumental in shaping communication strategies, media investments, and innovation initiatives, resulting in successful launches grounded in consumer insights. He has led the work on strengthening the vectors of superiority on the businesses he has worked on enhancing packaging, elevating digital assets and media quality, and executing with excellence. He is passionate about building great business and balancing well-being needs while doing it.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

