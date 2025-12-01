Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India October IIP slows to 0.4%

India October IIP slows to 0.4%

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Official data today showed Indias IIP growth rate for the month of October 2025 is 0.4 percent, which was 4.0 percent (Quick Estimate) in the month of September 2025. The slow growth in the month could be attributed to less number of working days because of a number of festivals in the month including Dussehra, Dipawali and Chhath, the ministry data suggested. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of October 2025 are (-) 1.8 percent, 1.8 percent and (-) 6.9 percent respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

