Maitreya Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net loss of Maitreya Medicare reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.34% to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 46.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

