Adani Enterprises gains on acquiring 26% stake in Gidhmuri Paturia Collieries

Adani Enterprises added 1.15% to Rs 2,429.45 after the company announced that it has acquired 26% stake in Gidhmuri Paturia Collieries (GPCPL) from Sainik Mining and Allied Services.

Gidhmuri Paturia Collieries belongs to the mining business. The main objective of acquisition is to develop and operate the mines of coal and other minerals.

The company has acquired 2,600 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, constituting 26% of share capital of GPCPL for an aggregate investment of Rs 26,000.

GPCPL was incorporated on 30 March 2019. GPCPL is engaged in the business of developing and operating the mines of coal and other minerals.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 664.5% to Rs 1,741.75 crore on 15.7% jump in net profit to Rs 22,608.07 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

