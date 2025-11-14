KRBL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Aether Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 November 2025.

KRBL Ltd spiked 11.16% to Rs 420.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24480 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 318.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.04 lakh shares in the past one month. Muthoot Finance Ltd soared 9.56% to Rs 3715.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16273 shares in the past one month. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd advanced 8.45% to Rs 779.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61473 shares in the past one month.