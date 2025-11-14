Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KRBL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KRBL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nov 14 2025
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Aether Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 November 2025.

KRBL Ltd spiked 11.16% to Rs 420.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24480 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 318.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Finance Ltd soared 9.56% to Rs 3715.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16273 shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd advanced 8.45% to Rs 779.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61473 shares in the past one month.

Aether Industries Ltd exploded 8.11% to Rs 836.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35862 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nov 14 2025

