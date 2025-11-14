Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KRBL rallies after Q2 PAT jumps 68% YoY to Rs 172 cr

KRBL rallies after Q2 PAT jumps 68% YoY to Rs 172 cr

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
KRBL soared 10.30% to Rs 417.60 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 67.6% to Rs 172.11 crore on 18.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,511.08 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 68.9% YoY to Rs 232.52 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA jumped 62.66% to Rs 257 crore, with EBITDA margin improved 16.6% during the quarter.

For the first half of FY26, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 70.5% to Rs 322.69 crore , while revenue from operations increased 25.3% to Rs 3,095.43 crore compared with H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board noted that no irregularities impacting the financial statements were found in relation to the observations raised by Anil Kumar Chaudhary, certain areas where the company can enhance its processes have been identified in the report, which the company is committed to doing.

Chaudhary, who resigned on September 8, had pointed to issues such as inconsistencies in recording board minutes, withholding of key information, unjust write-offs of export receivables, questionable use of CSR funds, arbitrary distribution of variable pay, and undue interference by invitees in board proceedings. He said the prevailing board dynamics were inconsistent with principles of independent oversight and effective governance.

KRBL primarily focuses on the manufacturing and marketing of rice products. The company offers a wide range of basmati and specialty rice varieties and owns the popular India Gate rice brand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

