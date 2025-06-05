Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Industries gains after bagging Rs 1,150-cr export order

Man Industries gains after bagging Rs 1,150-cr export order

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Man Industries (India) rose 2.26% to Rs 403.45 after the company announced that it had secured a new export order worth Rs 1,150 crore from an international customer for the supply of various types of pipes.

The order is expected to be executed over the next 6 to 12 months. With this addition, the companys total unexecuted order book stands at approximately Rs 3,500 crore, highlighting sustained customer trust in its technological capabilities, quality standards, and execution track record.

Nikhil Mansukhani, managing director of MAN Industries (India), said, The start of the year is proving exceptionally strong for MAN Industries, highlighted by the multiple orders totaling approximately Rs 3,500 crore. These are testimonials to our steadfast focus on delivering product excellence and timely deliveries. We expect this momentum to continue during the year; such projects are also testament to the prowess of MAN Industries and our cutting-edge technological capabilities.

Man Industries is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high-pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products, and potable water.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 182.4% to Rs 68.15 crore on a 50.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,218.49 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Currency in circulation rises 7.4% on year

RailTel wins contract worth Rs 274 cr from Motor Vehicles Department, Maharashtra

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Mphasis Ltd rises for third straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 1.04%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story