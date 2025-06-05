Man Industries gains after bagging Rs 1,150-cr export order

Man Industries (India) rose 2.26% to Rs 403.45 after the company announced that it had secured a new export order worth Rs 1,150 crore from an international customer for the supply of various types of pipes.The order is expected to be executed over the next 6 to 12 months. With this addition, the companys total unexecuted order book stands at approximately Rs 3,500 crore, highlighting sustained customer trust in its technological capabilities, quality standards, and execution track record.
Nikhil Mansukhani, managing director of MAN Industries (India), said, The start of the year is proving exceptionally strong for MAN Industries, highlighted by the multiple orders totaling approximately Rs 3,500 crore. These are testimonials to our steadfast focus on delivering product excellence and timely deliveries. We expect this momentum to continue during the year; such projects are also testament to the prowess of MAN Industries and our cutting-edge technological capabilities.
Man Industries is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high-pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products, and potable water.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 182.4% to Rs 68.15 crore on a 50.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,218.49 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
