J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOS

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has allotted 112,990 fully paid up equity shares of Re. 1/- each of the Company, to certain employees on exercise of stock options granted to them pursuant to JBCPL Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2021. An amount of Rs. 5,16,30,125 has been realised on exercise of 112,990 stock options.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid up capital has increased from 15,58,60,544 equity shares of Re. 1 each to 15,59,73,534 equity shares of Re. 1 each.

