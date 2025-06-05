Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 1.04%, rises for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2296, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.96% in last one year as compared to a 8.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.69% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Muthoot Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2296, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24817.95. The Sensex is at 81630.86, up 0.78%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has risen around 2.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26264.55, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.23 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2305.9, up 1.17% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 30.96% in last one year as compared to a 8.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.69% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.