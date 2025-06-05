Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation rises 7.4% on year

Currency in circulation rises 7.4% on year

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation eased 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 38.35 lakh crore as on May 30, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 0.40% on the week to Rs 49.62 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 7.4% on a year ago basis compared to 4.6% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation increased 3% so far while the reserve money has moved up by 2.8%.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

