Man Industries hits the roof after PAT rises nearly 3x YoY to Rs 68 crore in Q4

Man Industries (India) was locked in 20% upper circuit at Rs 314.10 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 68.1 crore in Q4 FY25, which is nearly three times the PAT of Rs 24.1 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased by 50.3% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,218.5 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

EBITDA rose by 87.9% to Rs 136.7 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 72.7 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin expanded by 230 basis points to 11.1% in the fourth quarter from 9% in the same period last year.

For FY25, Man Industries has recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 153.2 crore (up 46% YoY) and total income of Rs 3,557 crore (up 11% YoY).

As of FY25-end, the company holds an executable order book of RS 2,500 crore for fulfillment over the next 612 months, with a total bid book of Rs 15,000 crore, indicating strong demand visibility and revenue growth potential.

In its outlook, the company said: We are targeting a ~20% YoY revenue growth for FY26, backed by timely execution of ongoing and upcoming projects, capacity expansion, and continued order inflows.

Also Read

With a strategic emphasis on operational excellence, product innovation, and international market expansion, MAN Industries is well-positioned to deliver sustained value to all stakeholders.

Nikhil Mansukhani, managing director, MAN Industries (India), said: "The substantial growth in profitability and margins underscores the resilience and scalability of our business model.

Our targeted expansion into the ERW segment, successful execution of high-value projects, robust order book, and the strategic monetization of a non-core asset have laid a strong foundation for continued momentum in FY26.

With capacity expansions progressing in Saudi Arabia and Jammu, we are confident in our ability to scale operations and deepen our footprint across domestic and global markets.

Man Industries is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high-pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products, and potable water.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News